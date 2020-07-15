PM asked if he backs coronavirus inquiry

Media player
PMQs: Davey asks Johnson to back post-coronavirus inquiry
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs there will be "an independent inquiry into what happened" during the coronavirus pandemic, but that now is not the time.
He was replying to acting Lib Dem leader Sir Edward Davey, who called for a “yes or no” answer on a future inquiry, reminding the PM he voted for one into the Iraq War "just months" after it started.
15 Jul 2020
