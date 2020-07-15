Starmer: BA rehiring plan is a 'warning shot'

Media player
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on BA jobs terms and conditions
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused British Airways of trying to rehire staff on worse terms and conditions, saying the situation was a "warning shot to millions of other people".
Boris Johnson responded by saying he wanted companies to support their workers, but that many were in "severe difficulties" and there was no "magic wand" to keep every job going.
15 Jul 2020
Share
