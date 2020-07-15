Starmer attacks 'stunning success rhetoric'
PMQs: Starmer on Johnson on track and trace

The Labour leader has criticised the prime minister for deeming the track and trace system "a stunning success", saying that it is "obviously not true".

His comments came following a report that suggested there could be many thousands of additional deaths, in a worst-case scenario, should there be a second coronavirus wave this winter.

