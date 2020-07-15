'Cladding more stressful than cancer'

Video

In March the chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new building safety fund worth £1bn which would pay for the removal of all unsafe combustible cladding on buildings, 18 metres or higher, following the Grenfell Tower fire.

Laura Pearce lives in an apartment that is covered in combustible cladding. It was deemed so unsafe that it must have a 24-hour waking watch. But she and her neighbours are not able to access the fund as her building is shorter than 18m.

Laura and her husband are also dealing with her cancer diagnosis and they say the stress of their cladding nightmare is worse than her cancer diagnosis.

