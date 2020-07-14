Peers attack potential move to York

Video

Conservative Lord Young of Cookham has questioned whether or not the government is still considering moving the House of Lords from London to York.

It came after Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove refused to rule it out on the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Lord True, responding for the government, said it was "reasonable for all of us to examine how every part of Parliament may find itself closer to the people".

Other peers criticised the move, Crossbencher Lord Singh of Wimbledon said that York was seen as "something of an outer Mongolia by the general public," and Labour's Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town asked if the government was trying to get rid "of these pesky Lords".