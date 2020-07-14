MP tells cat: Rocco put your tail down!

Media player
John Nicolson’s cat’s tail interrupts subtitles debate
SNP MP John Nicolson’s cat brought a temporary halt to a Parliamentary committee with a partial appearance via webcam.
Rocco brought laughter to Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport questions about subtitles on children’s TV, even though only the cat’s tail appeared, and was grabbed by her owner.
Images: www.parliamentlive.tv
14 Jul 2020
