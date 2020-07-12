Gove rejects 'mandatory' face mask wearing in shops

Video

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said that he does not think face masks should be compulsory in shops in England, telling the BBC's Andrew Marr that he prefers to trust people's "good sense".

It is understood ministers are considering whether to make mask use mandatory in shops and sources say the issue is being kept under review.

His comments follow calls for clarity from the government on face coverings.

Currently, face coverings are compulsory on public transport in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. In Scotland, they are also mandatory in shops. Wales recommends masks but they are not compulsory.