Dorries on 'more compassionate' help for patients

Nadine Dorries apologises to women after Cumberlege review
Nadine Dorries has apologised to women, after the Cumberlege review published on Wednesday.
The review heard from hundreds women and it focused the Primodos hormone pregnancy test, the drug sodium valproate and surgical mesh.
The health minister said the response “has not always been good enough” and she spoke of a “quicker and more compassionate way” to address harm to patients.
09 Jul 2020
