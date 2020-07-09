'Work is your safe place, being at home is not'

Video

The Domestic Violence bill was passed in the Commons, with widespread support, and some relief given the tortuous political route to this moment.

It was first proposed by Theresa May when she was PM in 2018. She is also one of the authors of the new report: Seize the Moment to End Domestic Abuse.

She told Radio 4's Sarah Montague how working from home will lead to more incidents of abuse.

Theresa May: Forced home working could increase domestic abuse