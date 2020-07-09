Who will be the Lib Dems’ next leader?
Nominations to be the new leader of the Liberal Democrats close on Thursday 9 July.

Acting leader Sir Ed Davey and the party’s education spokesperson, Layla Moran, are vying for the position.

They both spoke to BBC Political Correspondent Jessica Parker about their hopes of reviving the party after its 2019 election losses.

