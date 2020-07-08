SNP call for furlough 'lifeline' to be extended
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on job furlough scheme

The PM ruled our extending the job retention scheme beyond October, saying it left people in “suspended animation".

Boris Johnson told the SNP’s Westminster leader that: "We need to get our economy moving again."

Ian Blackford had called for an extension of the scheme, saying 3.8 million people could lose their jobs, and end up “struggling to pay bills and put food on the table.”

