Is government ending free parking for NHS staff?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on free parking for NHS staff
Boris Johnson said parking for NHS workers was "free now" after facing questions at PMQs about hospital car parking charges.
And the PM said he would bring in a Conservative manifesto commitment for free car parking for "patients who need them".
The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, said medical staff were owed "so much”, and they should rewarded, not charged for travelling to work.
-
08 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53334004/pmqs-starmer-and-johnson-on-free-parking-for-nhs-staffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window