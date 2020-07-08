Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How have nurseries coped during lockdown?
Nurseries have not been able to offer as many spaces during the coronavirus pandemic, although fewer children have needed places.
Social distancing means fewer infants can be accommodated on-site, but with parents shielding or losing jobs, there is less demand for places.
For Politics Live, Ellie Price looks at how this threatening is the future of some nurseries.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
-
08 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53334003/coronavirus-how-have-nurseries-coped-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window