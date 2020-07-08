Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I fell through the gap with the furlough scheme'
Young people share their worries with the BBC of entering the job market after coronavirus.
"We need real investment in graduate schemes...commitment from the government that young people are going to start being a priority," one says.
-
08 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window