Labour: PM care home comments ‘clumsy and careless’
Coronavirus: Ashworth and Hancock on care home apology call

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth called on the health secretary to apologise for the PM's comments about care homes' response to coronavirus.

The shadow health secretary said Boris Johnson’s claims had caused “hurt”, and asked Matt Hancock to explain what the homes had done wrong.

The health secretary said care homes had dome “amazing work” and the government had been “constantly learning” and “improving procedures”.

  • 07 Jul 2020
