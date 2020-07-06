PM: 'Incredible progress' on race issues in UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: 'Incredible progress' on race issues in UK

Boris Johnson said “we have got to keep doing better” on tackling racism in the UK.

But he said there had been “incredible progress” in the last 20 years.

He was asked about race in the UK after sprinter Bianca Williams accused the Metropolitan Police of racial profiling her and her partner, after their car was stopped in London.

  • 06 Jul 2020