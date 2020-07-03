PM: UK on same path 'at slightly different speeds'

Media player
Boris Johnson: UK on same path 'at slightly different speeds'
Boris Johnson has said that he believes that the different parts of the UK are on the same path "if at slightly different speeds" when it comes to the easing of quarantine measures for travellers.
He was responding to criticism from the first ministers of Scotland and Wales, who described changes to quarantine rules as shambolic.
03 Jul 2020
