Government 'has lockdown exit without a strategy'

Labour: Dodds on job losses from coronavirus pandemic
The shadow chancellor says the reward for workers after the coronavirus pandemic “cannot be a redundancy notice”.
Labour's Anneliese Dodds said the government “had an exit without a strategy” and called on it to end a “one-size-fits-all wind down” of the job-protection and self-employed schemes.
Her speech came after companies announced thousands of job cuts this week, resulting from the pandemic.
03 Jul 2020
