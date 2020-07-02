Media player
When Starmer referred to Black Lives Matter 'moment'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was criticised after he appeared to play down the significance of Black Lives Matter, describing it as a “moment”, in this BBC interview on Tuesday, 30 June.
02 Jul 2020
