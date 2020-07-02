'Something needs to be done' on online abuse
Katie Price wants new law for social media abuse trolls

Katie Price said her autistic son should not be “hidden away” and he should be able to use social media sites without fear of online abuse.

The former model told MPs a new law is needed to deal with “keyboard warriors” so potential employers would know about their trolling history.

She told Parliament’s petitions committee: “The trolling is so bad, it is ridiculous, something needs to be done.”

