Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stanley Johnson Greece flight raised in Commons
Jacob Rees-Mogg reaches for a Biblical quote when questioned about Stanley Johnson's trip to Greece during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.
Alistair Carmichael called for Boris Johnson to give any announcement on which countries will be on a list on for relaxed international travel plans, and explain why his father had already gone abroad.
The Commons leader told the Lib Dem MP “the sins of the fathers will be visited upon the sons, but I don’t remember it ever being the other way round”.
-
02 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window