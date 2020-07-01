Former policeman wants Yvonne Fletcher inquiry

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Dorans and Johnson on WPC Yvonne Fletcher killing
A policeman-turned-politician has asked the PM to open an inquiry into the fatal shooting of WPC Yvonne Fletcher outside Libya’s London embassy.
The SNP's Allan Dorans was a serving police officer at the time of the killing in 1984.
Boris Johnson said the murder was "sickening and cowardly" and would talk to Mr Dorans "to see what we can do to take the matter forward".
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53248918/pmqs-dorans-and-johnson-on-wpc-yvonne-fletcher-killingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window