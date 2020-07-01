PM says some HK residents can come to UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Boris Johnson on China’s security laws in Hong Kong

Boris Johnson has criticised a new "anti-protest" law imposed by Beijing in Hong Kong, saying it is a “clear and serious breach” of the 1985 Sino-British joint declaration - a legally binding agreement which set out how certain freedoms would be protected for 50 years after China assumed sovereignty in 1997.

British National Overseas Passport holders living in Hong Kong will be able to settle in the UK and ultimately apply for citizenship, he added.

  • 01 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'This is the darkest day for Hong Kong'