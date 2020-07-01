SNP on ‘heartless, cruel’ benefit changes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on government spending

The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has said Boris Johnson’s recent speech, on reviving the economy after coronavirus, saw “not a single penny” for Scotland.

He also suggested that the announcement had come on the same day as “unnecessary” benefit changes.

Boris Johnson said Ian Blackford "may be mistaken" and the UK government was "absolutely dedicated to supporting people of all incomes".

  • 01 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Former policeman wants Yvonne Fletcher inquiry