Starmer: Why so slow to act in Leicester?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on Leicester coronavirus lockdown

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has asked why the government took 11 days to acts on warnings of a coronavirus outbreak in Leicester.

PM Boris Johnson said it had “acted decisively” and "put on the brakes", which was “the right thing to do”.

  • 01 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Former policeman wants Yvonne Fletcher inquiry