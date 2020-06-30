'Plenty of things people will say we got wrong'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson on government handling of coronavirus pandemic
Boris Johnson has said that “discussion and honesty" is owned to the tens of thousands of people who have died of coronavirus in the UK, over the government's handling of the pandemic.
But the prime minister said “some things went right, and empathically right”.
He praised those who developed ventilators for hospitals, the furlough scheme, and the NHS and care workers who saved “so many lives including my own”.
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53220905/boris-johnson-on-government-handling-of-coronavirus-pandemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window