Johnson: We are concerned about Leicester
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson on possible Leicester lockdown

The prime minister has said “local lockdowns and local whack-a-mole strategies” will be used to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

He was asked about talk of a lockdown after rising cases of the virus in a Leicester suburb.

Mr Johnson said: "We are not out of the woods yet”.

  • 29 Jun 2020
