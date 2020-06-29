Johnson: We are concerned about Leicester

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson on possible Leicester lockdown
The prime minister has said “local lockdowns and local whack-a-mole strategies” will be used to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.
He was asked about talk of a lockdown after rising cases of the virus in a Leicester suburb.
Mr Johnson said: "We are not out of the woods yet”.
-
29 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53220901/coronavirus-boris-johnson-on-possible-leicester-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window