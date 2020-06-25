Starmer: PM 'complains about criticism'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson "doesn't engage" with his questions, and has "pre-prepared responses” when they face each other at prime minister's questions.

He also said he was looking forward to a pint and a haircut once lockdown is eased further on 4 July.

