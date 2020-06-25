Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Rees-Mogg says drink 'yard of ale' in pubs
The Commons leader has suggested an old fashioned form of drinking would help with social distancing, and celebrate England's pubs reopening next month.
Jacob Rees Mogg told Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith that “people should go back to drinking a yard of ale”.
-
25 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53180491/coronavirus-rees-mogg-says-drink-yard-of-ale-in-pubsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window