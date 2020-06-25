Starmer: Jenrick planning row 'far from closed'

Media player
Video
Sir Keir Starmer on Robert Jenrick and Westferry planning application
Sir Keir Starmer said the housing secretary’s role in the Westferry planning case was now at the stage “where the prime minister’s judgement is an issue”.
The Labour leader called for “full disclosure” and “straight answers” from Robert Jenrick as the public could see “something’s wrong here”.
Sir Keir told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “He says the matter is closed, but it’s far from closed.”
25 Jun 2020
