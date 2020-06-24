Media player
Covid-19: A brief look back at the government briefings
The daily Downing Street news conferences became a fixture of the UK's coronavirus coverage.
Now that they have been scrapped, here's a look back at the last three months' briefings.
24 Jun 2020
