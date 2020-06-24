A brief look back at the government briefings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Covid-19: A brief look back at the government briefings

The daily Downing Street news conferences became a fixture of the UK's coronavirus coverage.

Now that they have been scrapped, here's a look back at the last three months' briefings.

  • 24 Jun 2020
Go to next video: The internet has fun with the BBC News theme tune