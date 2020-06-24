Jenrick will release planning letters

Media player
Robert Jenrick confirms he will release letters
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has confirmed he will release planning documents on a controversial development.
Labour had been pushing for the release of the documents to answer questions about Mr Jenrick's decision to grant planning permission to Conservative donor Richard Desmond. Mr Jenrick says the documents will disprove "false allegations" of "cash for favours".
24 Jun 2020
