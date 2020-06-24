How will UK firms survive the pandemic?

Media player
Coronavirus: Business owners on furlough, grants and loans
Business owners have been helped by the coronavirus job retention scheme and grants and loans to keep them going, although the furlough scheme is due to wind down in October.
Politics Live reporter Ellie Price spoke to four owners to see how these have helped them and whether it is enough to help them trade in more normal times.
24 Jun 2020
