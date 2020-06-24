Starmer: When are we going to have working app?
PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on UK coronavirus online app

Boris Johnson said no country had a “functioning contact tracing app” to combat coronavirus.

Sir Keir Starmer said Germany has one which has been downloaded 12 million times, but Boris Johnson said he was “completely wrong”.

The Labour leader asked the prime minister, where was the promised UK app, where £12m had been spent on the project and said that “other countries were “ahead of us”.

  • 24 Jun 2020
