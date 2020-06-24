Test and trace 'working faster than doubters expected'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on track, trace and isolate

Sir Keir Starmer said if the plan to ease England's lockdown restrictions was to work then an “effective track, trace and isolate system" is needed.

The Labour leader said only 10,000 of the 33,000 people estimated to have coronavirus in England have been reached.

The prime minister said Sir Keir had been “stunned by the success of the test and trace operation”.

Praising the testing team, he said it had "got up and running much faster than the doubters expected".

PMQs: As It Happened

  • 24 Jun 2020
Go to next video: When will PM implement racial inequality reports?