Labour's Starmer welcomes lockdown easing

Video

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he welcomes Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest announcement on the easing of lockdown.

Mr Starmer said Labour would "scrutinise the details" of the announcement but believed "the government is trying to do the right thing, and in that we will support them".

He added there were risks of keeping businesses, schools and the economy closed, and keeping families apart, saying "we all need to recognise that".