Labour's Starmer welcomes lockdown easing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Keir Starmer welcomes lockdown easing
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he welcomes Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest announcement on the easing of lockdown.
Mr Starmer said Labour would "scrutinise the details" of the announcement but believed "the government is trying to do the right thing, and in that we will support them".
He added there were risks of keeping businesses, schools and the economy closed, and keeping families apart, saying "we all need to recognise that".
-
23 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53152924/coronavirus-keir-starmer-welcomes-lockdown-easingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window