Patel: Reading police ‘heroes’ are ‘very best of us’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reading stabbings: Priti Patel praises police heroes
The home secretary has praised the police officers who “ran towards danger to help those in need without a second thought” after stabbings that left three people dead.
Priti Patel spoke in the Commons after visiting Thames Valley Police where she met the officers who arrested the murder suspect on Saturday, calling them heroes and the “very best of us”.
She said the terror threat in the UK was “complex, diverse and rapidly changing”.
-
22 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53139719/reading-stabbings-priti-patel-praises-police-heroesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window