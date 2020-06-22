New leader: 'Time for Ukip to get back to business'

Media player
New Ukip leader Freddy Vachha: 'Time for Ukip to get back to business'
Freddy Vachha said he had "the passion, the drive, the conviction” to lead Ukip and he did not care if people criticised him.
The new party leader was revealed in front of Winston Churchill’s statue in Westminster’s Parliament Square, where he said it was time for Ukip “to get back to business”.
He said the party had gone “astray,” and focussed on things that were “just wrong” but he warned the “blaggards in Westminster to watch out”.
22 Jun 2020
