'We're about to see another step in the plan'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock says plans to ease lockdown to be announced this week
The UK government will announce the next step of its plan to gradually ease the country's lockdown within days, Matt Hancock has said.
The health secretary suggested the government’s two-metre social-distancing rule may be relaxed, allowing businesses such as pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen in early July.
-
21 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-53126615/coronavirus-matt-hancock-says-plans-to-ease-lockdown-to-be-announced-this-weekRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window