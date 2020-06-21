'We're about to see another step in the plan'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Matt Hancock says plans to ease lockdown to be announced this week

The UK government will announce the next step of its plan to gradually ease the country's lockdown within days, Matt Hancock has said.

The health secretary suggested the government’s two-metre social-distancing rule may be relaxed, allowing businesses such as pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen in early July.

  • 21 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'British visitors can enter Spain freely'