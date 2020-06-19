PM: No need to ban Sweet Chariot song at rugby

Media player
Johnson on ban of Sweet Chariot song at rugby matches
Boris Johnson said there should not be "any sort of prohibition” on Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, sung by England rugby fans.
The Rugby Football Union's is reviewing calls for the song, written by a black American slave, to be banned.
The prime minister called for people to "focus less on the symbols of discrimination" but on the "substance of the issue".
He said few people seemed to know most of the words, and he would "love" to hear the rest of it.
READ MORE: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot: Boris Johnson says song should not be banned
19 Jun 2020
