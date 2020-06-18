'Done with the games, done with the platitudes'

Video

A Labour MP has told the government to get its “knee off the neck of the Black African Caribbean Asian minority ethnic communities.”

In a Commons speech about the effect of Covid-19 on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, sawn Butler said: “We are done with the games, we are done with the platitudes.”

And the former shadow equalities spokeswoman claimed the government commission into racial inequality was “designed to agitate and gaslight us”.