MP says racism 'infected within our lovely NHS'

Dhesi on racism in NHS and coronavirus effect on BAME people
An MP has listed family members who died of Covid, where he was not able to say goodbye or attend their funerals.
Backing calls for an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said ministers already have a “wealth of evidence” about “ethnic inequalities” and the effect on black and minority ethnic (BAME) people.
The Labour MP said racism was “infected within our lovely NHS”, and the number of NHS executives from a BAME background had “almost halved” between 2010 and 2018.
18 Jun 2020
