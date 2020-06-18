Raab: Taking the knee 'from Game of Thrones'

Video

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told talkRadio's Julia Hartley-Brewer he only takes the knee for the Queen, or for his wife when he asked her to marry him.

He added the gesture - used by Black Lives Matter campaigners - "seems to be taken" from TV drama Game of Thrones.

Mr Raab later said he had "full respect" for the Black Lives Matter campaign after criticism of his comments.