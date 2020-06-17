Boris Johnson's car damaged in bump outside Parliament
Boris Johnson's car damaged in Westminster road collision

A car driving the PM away from Prime Minister's Questions has been involved in a bump on leaving Parliament.

The vehicle stopped suddenly when a protestor ran into the road, and an escorting 4x4 hit the PM's car from behind. There are no reports of injuries.

