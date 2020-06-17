UK considering new war memorial damage laws

Media player
PMQS: Jenkyns and Johnson on damaged war memorials
Tory backbencher Andrea Jenkyns called for action over “thugs” defacing national monuments after some recent protests have turned violent.
Born Johnson said perpetrators would face “the full force of the law” and legislation is being considered for those who damage war memorials.
17 Jun 2020
