Why are foreign care workers still paying fees?

PMQs: Johnson and Starmer on NHS immigrant surcharge
Sir Keir Starmer says NHS and care workers from abroad are still paying the immigration surcharge despite the PM’s commitment to stop this,.
Boris Johnson said those workers who have paid the fee since 21 May would be refunded.
17 Jun 2020
