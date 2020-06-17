Blackford: Some families need extra £20 a week
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on supporting poor families

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford called for a universal credit rise to stop some families "having to make the choice between paying their bills and feeding their children".

Boris Johnson said the government had been “investing massively” in benefits” and speaking of the job retention scheme, the prime minister said ““no other country has put it arms around 11 million workers”.

