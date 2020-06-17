Johnson rejects Lib Dem to delay EU trade talks

Video

The acting Lib Dem leader called for the PM to “show some good old-fashioned British common sense” and put back trade talks with the EU, to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

But Boris Johnson told Sir Ed Davey that people were “heartily sick of going on about Brexit” and the UK would look forward to “doing things differently” at the end of the transition period.

The UK has until the end of June to ask for any delay in case no trade deal is in place for after 31 December.

