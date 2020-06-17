Starmer and Johnson clash on child poverty figures
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on UK child poverty levels

Sir Keir Starmer quoted a government report that 600,000 more children are living in “relative poverty” than there were in 2012.

Boris Johnson said he was “very proud” of his record on free school meals and would be delivering a summer food package for some children. He said both absolute and relative poverty “have both declined under this government”.

  • 17 Jun 2020
Go to next video: UK considering war memorial damage laws