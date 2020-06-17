Will UK really get gigabit broadband by 2025?

Media player
Election 2019 pledges of UK broadband speeds and costs
The coronavirus pandemic has tested web access for workers and children connecting from home.
Some 95% of Britain has access to ‘super-fast broadband’, but the UK only ranks 34th in a list of international web speeds.
Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson looks at whether there is the time or money to meet a pledge to deliver ‘gigabit broadband’ by 2025. And what has happened to Labour’s 2019 election promise of free broadband for everyone?
