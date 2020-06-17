Will UK really get gigabit broadband by 2025?

Video

The coronavirus pandemic has tested web access for workers and children connecting from home.

Some 95% of Britain has access to ‘super-fast broadband’, but the UK only ranks 34th in a list of international web speeds.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson looks at whether there is the time or money to meet a pledge to deliver ‘gigabit broadband’ by 2025. And what has happened to Labour’s 2019 election promise of free broadband for everyone?

